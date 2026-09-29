Florida rolls out newly designed driver licenses, ID cards. Here's what's changing.

Florida will begin issuing newly designed driver licenses and identification cards starting this Wednesday, with the updated credentials featuring images and symbols highlighting the state's history, wildlife and landmarks, officials announced Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said that the new cards will be available at service centers statewide beginning Sept. 30. Online orders through the state's MyDMV Portal are expected to become available by early November.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the rollout Tuesday during a Florida Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee.

The redesigned cards include several new visual elements as well as enhanced security features, according to FLHSMV. The state seal has been incorporated as a security feature, while commercial driver licenses and commercial learner's permits can include a "Temporary Non-Domiciled" marking.

Florida will begin issuing newly designed driver licenses and ID cards featuring enhanced security measures and symbols of the state's history and wildlife on Sept. 30. FLHSMV

"Florida continues to set the standard for secure credentialing," FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement. He said the redesign builds on previous efforts to strengthen fraud protections and identity verification while maintaining REAL ID compliance.

New Florida licenses feature state landmarks, wildlife

The front of the new credential features Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine, the oldest masonry fortress in the continental United States, as its background image.

Other Florida-themed elements include an orange incorporated into the "O" in "Florida" and a Florida manatee in the bottom left corner. An alligator is incorporated into the REAL ID star in the upper right corner.

The back of the card highlights Florida's connection to the nation's space program with an image of Space Shuttle Discovery. The shuttle flew 39 missions and spent a total of 365 days in space before making its final landing in Florida on March 9, 2011.

The card also includes the motto "Let Us Alone," which appeared on Florida's first unofficial state flag presented to Gov. William D. Moseley when he took office.

Do Floridians need to get a new driver's license?

Florida residents do not need to replace their current driver licenses or identification cards because of the redesign, FLHSMV said.

Existing credentials will remain valid until their expiration dates, according to FLHSMV. The older cards will gradually be phased out as Floridians renew or replace their licenses and identification cards.