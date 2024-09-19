Florida man turned $3 into $3 million playing Mega Millions

WEST PALM BEACH - With a bit of luck, a West Palm Beach man turned $3 into $3 million by playing Mega Millions.

In the April 11 drawing, Jose Duran matched all five white ball numbers but not the Mega ball number to win a million dollars. However, when he bought his ticket, he included the Megaplier option which tripled his winnings. Choosing the Megaplier paid off big for Duran.

Duran purchased his winning quick-pick ticket at the Supermercados El Bodegon on Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The store received a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $1.21 billion for education and awarded $1.89 billion in prizes to 82 million players. In Florida, the game has created 149 millionaires, including five jackpot winners.

The next Mega Millions is Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 p.m., it has an estimated jackpot of $47 million.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.