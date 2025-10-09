Naked Florida man chases Walmart workers, found "agitated and paranoid" in woods, police say

A man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he was found naked and behaving erratically outside a Walmart in North Florida.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the store at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot. Police dispatch advised that a nude male had been chasing Walmart employees and fled toward a wooded area north of the store, police said in a press release.

Lake City is located about 60 miles southwest of Jacksonville. The store is located at 2767 West U.S. Highway 90, on the west end of the city.

Officers canvassed the area and found the man on his hands and knees in the woods, appearing "agitated and paranoid," Lake City Chief of Police Gerald Butler said in the release.

Police said he was largely nonverbal and incoherent. Concerned for his safety, officers called Emergency Medical Services and placed the man in hand restraints.

He was taken from the woods to a patrol car and then transported by EMS to HCA Florida Lake City Hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, authorities said the man could not provide identifying information but later said his name was "Raheem." After several unsuccessful attempts to confirm his identity, he was medically cleared and taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility.

A fingerprint scan at the jail later identified the man as Rakime Johnson. He was booked into county jail without further incident.

Johnson faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting an officer without violence, according to local television station WCJB.