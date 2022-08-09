Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him.

It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

It appears that the man died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped underneath the sand, according to the post.

The man was apparently resting beneath the dune while recording the sunrise when the hill of sand collapsed, detectives said.