Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah man wins million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Hialeah man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Miguel Villavicencio, 59, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Villavicencio bought his winning ticket at Oliveira Las Cuatro Hermanas Supermarket on East 41st Street in Hialeah. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.