Hialeah man wins million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Hialeah man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Miguel Villavicencio, 59, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Villavicencio bought his winning ticket at Oliveira Las Cuatro Hermanas Supermarket on East 41st Street in Hialeah. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

