Florida lawmakers to address disaster relief, school vouchers during special session

TALLAHASSEE - A special legislative session begins Monday in Florida with several key issues on the table.

Lawmakers will take up a series of bills pertaining to school vouchers, the Israel-Hamas war, and Hurricane Idalia.

Earlier this year lawmakers expanded the availability of school vouchers to help families afford private school education.

They did that by eliminating income requirements for state scholarships. Vouchers for students with special needs were capped at 40 thousand students. A new bill on the table would eliminate that cap.

Lawmakers are expected to also bring up several bills about hurricane relief. Discussions are expected to surround potential help to those affected by Hurricane Idalia. Hurricane Ian is also mentioned in the proposed legislation. Part of one of the bills would provide $176 million for the 'My Safe Florida Home' program to help homeowners with wind mitigation improvements.

Florida's relationship with Israel is getting bipartisan support. Two legislators introduced resolutions expressing Florida's support of Israel and condemnation of Hamas.

"You might say your resolution is also just symbolic. But I would like it to be known words matter. We've seen that words insight violence and that words breed hate but words can also show love and compassion and can show our humanity," said state Senator Lori Berman.

There will also be discussions about money to protect Jewish day schools and preschools. Two proposals would put aside $25 million for that protection. Another $10 million is expected to go to nonprofit organizations to help bolster security for places at high risk of violent attacks.

The special session is expected to run for four days.