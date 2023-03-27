Gov. DeSantis signs bill that expands Florida school voucher program

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that will expand the voucher program, making all students in the state eligible to receive taxpayer-backed vouchers.

Speaking during a ceremony at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, the governor said the expansion as codified in HB 1 will be a boon for public education.

"This bill is a major game changer," DeSantis said before signing the legislation. "It's about results."

The governor speaking at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami on March 27, 2023 before signing HB 1 that expands the state's school voucher program. CBS News Miami

But critics of the legislation, introduced and approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature, said it would siphon dollars from public schools and minority communities would be disproportionately affected.

"If he signs, he takes us back to a growing Jim Crow trend that will impact communities of color, LBGTQIA+, low- income families and needs to be stopped!" Debbie Deland, president of Florida Now, said in an emailed statement. "They will move our youth's minds, hearts, and souls in our richly diverse state."

The legislation removes income-eligibility requirements that are part of current voucher programs.

Under the bill, students would be eligible to receive vouchers if they are "a resident of this state" and "eligible to enroll in kindergarten through grade 12" in a public school.

The measure includes a tiered "priority" system for students to receive vouchers. Students whose household incomes are less than 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or roughly $51,000 for a family of four, would get first priority. Next would be students whose family incomes are from 185 percent of the poverty level to 400 percent of the poverty level, which is about $111,000 for a family of four.

House and Senate cost estimates of the bill varied as it moved through the Legislature. The Senate this week released a $2.2 billion total, though that number also includes the costs of students currently receiving vouchers,

The non-profit Florida Policy Institute, which opposes the voucher plan, estimated the measure would cost about $4 billion.

At the news conference, Senate sponsor Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, praised the bill, saying he has been involved in crafting many pieces of legislation but this one was special.

"None of them mean as much or are as personal as this one," he said.