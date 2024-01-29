Florida lawmakers target 'lewd of lascivious grooming'

TALLAHASSEE - A House panel Monday approved a bill that would create a felony crime of "lewd or lascivious grooming" to target adults who communicate with minors under age 16 to try to sexually exploit them.

The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously supported the proposal (HB 1135), sponsored by Rep. Taylor Yarkosky and Rep. Doug Bankson.

The bill, in part, would target people who engage in a "pattern of inappropriate communication or conduct" with minors under 16 "for the purpose of preparing, encouraging or enticing" the minors to take part in illegal sexual activities, sexual conduct or sexual performances."

It would lead to third-degree felony charges. Supporters said the bill could help prevent such things as sex trafficking of children.

"This is a way literally to help the good guys stop the bad guys," Bankson said.

But some lawmakers and members of the public at Monday's meeting said they were concerned the wording of the bill is overbroad and could affect such things as sex education in schools.