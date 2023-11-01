Watch CBS News
Miami man faces 160 counts of lewd and lascivious child molestation charges

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A South Florida man is facing serious charges after being accused of inappropriately touching children.

Edgar Augusto Gamez has been charged with more than 160 counts of lewd and lascivious child molestation that reportedly took place inside his North Miami home.

A Miami-Dade judge denied him bond.

Police say the 52-year-old lured a little girl into his bedroom with candy when she was between the ages of six and eight and then inappropriately touched her.

Three others have also come forward making similar claims.

Gamez has denied any wrongdoing.  

