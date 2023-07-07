Watch CBS News
13 arrested in Miami Springs human trafficking sting

MIAMI - Miami Springs Police said a human trafficking sting operation resulted in the arrests of 13 people. 

Authorities said the law enforcement operation involved the Miami Springs Police Department's Crime Suppression Team and Investigations Personnel and investigators of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force.

The arrests were made at local hotels, authorities said. 

No other details had been released by police. 

