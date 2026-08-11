Why Las Vegas might be the unexpected getaway South Florida families are looking for

If you live in South Florida, taking a vacation somewhere with even warmer weather might seem nonsensical. But when that place is Las Vegas, it starts to make sense.

The city is basically a giant, glowing amusement park where you can do just about anything. Usually, this is the part of a Vegas travel story where gambling, lavish dinners and club-hopping are mentioned.

Instead, we're going to talk about how Vegas has quietly become a fantastic family destination, and share the details of a recent visit that was nothing like the Griswold family's ill-fated 1997 journey.

When my wife and I were planning a quick summer getaway with our two teenage daughters, heading to the desert was an easy choice. We wound up having an incredible time without so much as glimpsing a slot machine.

Why? Because there is so much for families to do in Vegas that has nothing to do with the gambling the city made its name on.

Family-friendly entertainment in Las Vegas

Let's start with entertainment.

Since we're big fans of the original movie, seeing "The Wizard of Oz" at the Sphere was a no-brainer. The tickets weren't cheap, but I had heard that this presentation of the classic film had to be seen to be believed.

I'm happy to say it exceeded the hype.

Seeing Dorothy transported to Oz on the 160,000-square-foot screen, with red foam apples falling from the ceiling, made a movie we'd seen a hundred times feel brand new.

After the movie ended, my youngest daughter summed up the experience by saying, "That movie just cooked." (IYKYK)

Wizard of Oz display. Mike Avila

Speaking of cooked, there's no shortage of food on the Strip. We wanted to go easy since we had a nice dinner planned, but then we saw the giant bagel outside Siegel's Bagelmania and couldn't resist its massive menu, reminiscent of a classic New York City diner.

We recharged at our hotel before heading out for dinner at Washing Potato, a restaurant at Fontainebleau Las Vegas serving traditional Cantonese dishes and dim sum. The food was delicious, and the décor looked straight out of the classic sci-fi film "Blade Runner."

Washing Potato restaurant. Mike Avila

Next up: "Michael Jackson ONE" by Cirque du Soleil at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

My girls love MJ's catalog — they've seen the recent hit movie multiple times — so adding this to the itinerary was mandatory. I've been to Vegas enough times to have seen most of the various Cirque shows, but "ONE" is truly next level.

Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil. Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil / Courtesy

It's an incredible blend of physics-defying acrobatics and high-energy dancing, all set to one of the greatest catalogs of hits in music history. The show explores Jackson's impact on pop culture in an immersive and wildly entertaining fashion.

By the end, you'll find yourself dancing in the aisles, likely next to one of the dozens of dancers in the production. When people ask me what they should do with their kids in Las Vegas, this show is the first recommendation I make.

Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil

From vintage pinball to immersive attractions

The second suggestion I make is a bit more low-key: a visit to the Pinball Hall of Fame.

Located near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Las Vegas Boulevard, it's a treasure trove of low-tech awesomeness. More than 400 vintage, playable arcade games and pinball machines are inside.

It's an excellent place to visit with your kids, and then put them in their place by challenging them to a game of Donkey Kong or Robotron.

10/10. Zero regrets.

Another great option that's also 100% free is a visit to the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens at Bellagio. The hotel designs new themed exhibits seasonally, transforming the 14,000-square-foot space into stunning displays of nature's beauty.

It doesn't cost you anything but the time it takes to walk to Bellagio, unless you're staying there, and you and your family will absolutely love it.

We had heard good things about AREA15, an immersive entertainment complex about a mile west of the Strip, and found it fascinating.

It's part art installation, part funhouse, part fever dream.

My kids ran through glowing tunnels while I tried to figure out if the floor was actually moving. (It was.)

The complex also includes the Museum of Ice Cream and actual heart-stopping rides like the Eye Dropper. AREA15 is also home to the John Wick Experience, an immersive thrill attraction inspired by Keanu Reeves' wildly successful film series. Maybe skip this one if your kids are on the younger side.

There's also Universal Horror Unleashed, which is essentially a year-round version of one of the haunted houses Universal Orlando puts up each fall during Halloween Horror Nights.

If that's too intense, you can go for a more scenic ride on the High Roller, the giant observation wheel on the Strip. The best time to go is around sunset, when you can watch the whole city flip its lights on like a switch.

It's possibly the most serene 30 minutes of the trip.

We also managed to squeeze in a visit to "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at Luxor Hotel and Casino — that's the pyramid-shaped hotel near Mandalay Bay.

One of my girls is a big fan of the movie, and the exhibit is fascinating. There are about 350 artifacts recovered from the Titanic wreck site, with the centerpiece being a massive, 16-ton section of the hull.

The exhibition does an excellent job of capturing not just the historical impact of the Titanic disaster but also paying tribute to those who died in the tragedy.

Titanic. Mike Avila

Sports, racing and a break from the Strip

We also toured the Las Vegas Formula One track.

Vegas has become arguably the top live sports city in America, with the NFL, NHL, WNBA and, soon, Major League Baseball bringing teams to town.

Formula One has played a huge role in making Vegas "Sportstown USA." Visiting the track is a thrill even if you're not much of a racing fan. You can walk pit lane, absorb some racing history and even learn about race-day tire strategy.

My wife may not have cared about that last part, but I certainly did!

If your trip happens to coincide with a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game or a Las Vegas Aces WNBA home game, don't think twice.

The Golden Knights are not only one of the NHL's top teams, they have one of the best opening ceremonies in the sport. The Aces, led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, are a hot ticket as well. Next time we visit, we'll be sure to time it to an Aces home game.

If you need a nature break after all that, drive out to Red Rock Canyon for a hike among the gorgeous scenery. The canyon is less than a 20-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip and well worth the trip for a recharge, and the 'gram-friendly photo ops.

So yes, Vegas has plenty of neon, noise and nightlife.

But somewhere between the pinball machines and pit lane, we enjoyed a family vacation that we'll be talking about for a long time.

Mike Avila is a multiplatform content creator, author and producer at CBS News Miami.