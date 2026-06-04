Florida Keys man drove drunk with unbuckled child, threatened to sexually assault deputy's family, MCSO says

A Florida Keys man is facing several charges after investigators say he was driving drunk with a child in his truck and threatened a deputy and their family, according to the sheriff's office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 38-year-old Jamie Allan Koval, of Big Pine Key, on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Allan Koval Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said they received a report that Koval had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana while in the custody of a 6-year-old and were asked to perform a welfare check.

Monroe County deputies said Koval was found driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Key Deer Boulevard on Big Pine Key shortly after.

The child was located in the truck and was not wearing a seatbelt, and Koval appeared to have been intoxicated at the time, according to deputies.

Deputies said that Koval refused to get out of the truck and failed field sobriety exercises. In addition, Koval is accused of threatening the deputy and threatened to sexually assault the deputy's family.

Koval was arrested and taken to jail where he was charged with DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle, resisting arrest, child neglect, threatening a law enforcement officer, threatening a law enforcement officer's family and refusal to submit to a breath test.

The child was placed in care of family members and the Florida Department of Children and Families were notified.