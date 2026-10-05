10 charged in multiyear undercover probe of illegal commercial fishing operation, sea turtle poaching in Florida

Ten people have been charged in connection with an illegal commercial fishing operation in Florida that authorities say poached about 23,000 pounds of fish and illegally sold more than $150,000 worth of fish, shrimp and turtles.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the charges alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local law enforcement.

The announcement followed a multiyear undercover investigation by the commission and the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

"We plan to leave Florida better to God than how we found it, and poachers abusing our natural resources will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Uthmeier said. "Those who abuse our waters and wildlife will find out how tough our laws are. The Office of Statewide Prosecution, FWC, and our local law enforcement officers will ensure criminals are caught and punished."

The case began in May 2022, when investigators were looking into complaints about reef fish poaching in the Gulf of America, and one of the suspects approached them about buying illegally caught fish.

Investigators say the group routinely caught far more red snapper and gag grouper than allowed, then dodged reporting requirements by selling fish dockside at night, out of their homes or through on-the-water handoffs.

Three of the suspects – Terry Carrington, Anthony Folsom and Jordan Neylan – also caught sea turtles, a protected species, and sold five of them (three adults and two hatchlings) to undercover officers, according to investigators.

All of the suspects face multiple criminal charges:

Kayla Ann Boak, 36, of Bradenton (Manatee County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and cheating.

Terry Stephen Carrington Jr., 40, of Port St. Joe (Gulf County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

David Eugene Echterling, 60, of Eastpoint (Franklin County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles and cheating.

Anthony Emmett Folsom, formerly known as Anthony Land, 22, of Carrabelle (Franklin County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

Steven Hawley, 68, of Eastpoint (Franklin County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles and cheating.

Curtis Randolph Morse, 45, of Gibsonton (Hillsborough County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles and cheating.

Jordan Neylan (Cagie), 31, of Apalachicola (Franklin County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

Robert Register, 40, of Carrabelle (Franklin County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

Joe Frank Tessa III, 44, of Largo (Pinellas County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

Casey Lee Whitlock II, 20, of Crawfordville (Wakulla County): racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and cheating.

If convicted as charged, Boak and Morse face a maximum of 65 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Echterling, Hawley, Register, Tessa and Whitlock face a maximum of 70 years, and Carrington, Folsom and Neylan face a maximum of 75 years.

"Florida's fisheries belong to all of us, and the rules exist to protect these resources and the fishermen who play by them," said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "I'm proud of the hard work and dedication of our undercover officers over the past four years. We need thorough enforcement, accurate reporting, and accountability to ensure Florida's fisheries remain healthy and sustainable for everyone."

Col. Alberto Maza, director of the commission's Division of Law Enforcement, said: "Commercial fishermen are an integral part of our communities and Florida's economy. The actions of these poachers undermine Florida's resources, the livelihoods of law-abiding fishermen, and the interests of all Floridians. I'm incredibly proud of our investigators' commitment to protecting Florida's fisheries and fishing industry and their tireless work to bring these poaching fraudsters to justice."

Franklin County Sheriff AJ "Tony" Smith said the area's natural resources are central to local life. "The natural resources found in our waters are so very important to our county and the livelihood of so many," Smith said. "The fish and turtles are more than part of our landscape; they are part of our way of life. When they are exploited and stolen, we take this personally. Our partnership with the Attorney General and FWC enables us to bring these people who do this justice. If you steal from Franklin County's resources, you are stealing from our community!"

Trip Aukeman, director of government relations for CCA Florida, said the group's recreational anglers must follow harvest limits. "We appreciate this operation's impact to hold accountable so that everyone enjoys Florida's fisheries," Aukeman said.

Anyone who spots wildlife violations is urged to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or report online here.