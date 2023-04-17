Florida boasts 4 of top 5 spots for lowest unemployment in country
MIAMI - Florida holds four of the five top spots for metropolitan areas with the lowest unemployment in the country.
Miami had the lowest, with more than 1 million people in February, which equates to 2.2%.
Miami is tied with Birmingham, Alabama, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando all had unemployment rates below 2.7%.
That is below the national average of 3.5% in March.
