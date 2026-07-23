Opposition funding slows down for Florida's homestead property tax exemption amendment, election data shows

A trio of political committees formed to oppose a November ballot measure to raise the homestead property tax exemption have collectively raised less than $30,000 since the start of June, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

Vote No on 3, also called Stop Unfair Tax Shifts, has raised nearly $23,200 as of July 17, of which $8,300 has been spent, mostly on political consulting.

Former Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge is the chairman of the committee, which argues the proposal will result in dramatic cuts to essential local services and shift taxes to renters, commercial property and first-time home buyers.

The November ballot item asks voters to raise the current exemption for non-school homestead property taxes from $50,000 to $250,000 by 2028. Also, the annual 10 percent cap on assessment increases to non-homestead property assessments would drop to 5 percent.

The Miami-based Floridians for Shared Prosperity, a coalition of labor groups, nonprofits, and community leaders, hasn't posted any money coming in since being seeded with $5,000 by the Florida Policy Institute.

The Tallahassee-based committee 3 Degrees Florida had yet to spend any of the $55 it has raised. Committee Chairman Derek Strickland is listed as "a third-generation Floridian who was minding his own business until the call to civic action became too strong to ignore."