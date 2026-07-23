Former Florida gymnastics coach and influencer pleads guilty to producing, selling child porn

A former Florida gymnastics coach and social media content creator pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to charges tied to the production and sale of child sexual abuse material.

Theresa Mitchell, 44, formerly of Navarre, east of Pensacola along the Florida Panhandle, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce and distribute child pornography, two counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, Mitchell conspired with a man identified as Christopher Buckeridge between 2023 and 2025 to produce and sell images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Mitchell sold and distributed those images and videos to customers on social media platforms, messaging applications and subscription-based websites, according to court documents.

Theresa Mitchell required to pay restitution to victims

Prosecutors also said Mitchell received hundreds of thousands of dollars from selling the material.

Court documents also said Buckeridge sent Mitchell hundreds of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors, including material that depicted the "sadistic sexual abuse of prepubescent children."

A federal magistrate judge issued an arrest warrant for Mitchell and Buckeridge on March 17. Mitchell was arrested by federal agents in central Pennsylvania on March 19 and remains in custody.

On the child pornography production and conspiracy counts, Mitchell faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. She faces up to 20 years on the receipt and possession counts, as well as the money laundering conspiracy count.

As part of her sentence, Mitchell will be required to pay restitution to her victims and register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

A U.S. district judge will determine her sentence after considering federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.