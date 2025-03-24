Florida gas prices dip below $3 a gallon. Here's what you can expect to pay at the pump.

Drivers across the state are finding a pleasant surprise at the pump - cheaper gas prices.

Florida's gas price average dropped below $3 a gallon this week, according to AAA.

Sunday's state average was $2.97 per gallon. That's 2 cents less than the 2024 low and the lowest daily average price since December 2023, according to AAA. It's also 13 cents less than the week before, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than this time last year.

On Monday, the price inched lower to $2.96 a gallon.

"Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said.

However, he added, it's not clear how much lower prices will go. Factors like refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline and strong demand typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.

More than 70% of Florida filling stations are now selling gas for less than $3 a gallon. The lowest 10% of gas prices are averaging $2.76 per gallon, according to AAA. The highest 10% of gas prices average $3.35 per gallon.

Pump prices in South Florida

In Miami-Dade, the average was $2.95 a gallon on Monday, compared to $3.05 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.55 a gallon.

In Broward, the average was also $2.92 on Monday, compared to $3.09 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.58 a gallon

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples are the most expensive places for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA.