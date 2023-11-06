Florida gas prices fall to new 2023 low

MIAMI - The price at the pump continues to move in the right direction - down.

In fact, gas prices across the state have plummeted to their lowest levels of the year.

Monday's state average was $3.16 per gallon. That's six cents less than the previous low, originally set back in March.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.25, down from $3.24 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.24, down from $3.33 a week ago.

Florida's state average declined 12 cents per gallon last week. It's down 68 cents from this year's high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

"Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week."

Jenkins said the seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices contributed to the recent drop in prices.

"Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there's an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies," he said.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Tallahassee. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.