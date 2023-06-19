Watch CBS News
Florida gas prices dip after hitting four week high

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Florida gas prices dipped six cents last week
Florida gas prices dipped six cents last week

MIAMI - Florida drivers saw gas prices dip six cents last week after reaching a four-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.41 a gallon on Monday.

In Miami, the average price was $3.45 a gallon, in Fort Lauderdale it was $3.44.

"Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months."  

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Homosassa Springs . The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 8:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

