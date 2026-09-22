Rain transforms Florida Everglades after drought, benefiting wildlife and businesses

Recent heavy rain has transformed parts of the Everglades, replenishing areas that were bone dry just weeks ago and bringing benefits for wildlife, the region's water supply and local businesses.

Marshall Jones, a fifth-generation Gladesman and owner of Mack's Fish Camp, said water levels have risen dramatically after the lingering drought.

"The water level last time we were in the same place, the water level was roughly four to six inches below ground level, and so now we have roughly 10 inches of ponding depth in these sloughs, and that's allowing the Everglades to cleanse itself," Jones said.

The drought created challenges for wildlife across the Everglades, but Jones said the unusually dry conditions may have benefited some reptiles. Alligators, turtles and other reptiles need dry nesting areas for their eggs, and because the rains arrived later, he expects a strong year for successful hatches.

Recent rain brings benefits for Everglades wildlife

"It started off, you know, in a way that allows for the turtles, the alligators and the other reptiles to reproduce in the best numbers that we've seen, percentage-wise, with successful hatches in over a decade," Jones said.

The drought also caused a significant die-off of cattails, an invasive plant that can crowd out native Everglades vegetation.

"When a colony of cattails takes root and really begins to establish itself, it will colonize and basically choke out all the surrounding vegetation," Jones said.

Now, the return of water is providing another important benefit: helping replenish the Biscayne Aquifer, a major source of drinking water for South Florida.

"It's a tremendous help for the aquifer," Jones said. "There's over 9 million residents on a daily basis that rely on the Biscayne Aquifer for drinking water, and now the aquifer is also being replenished."

Rising Everglades water levels help airboat businesses recover

The rising water levels have also allowed Jones' airboat tour business to return to normal operations after the drought made navigating the Everglades difficult.

"The doors are open again, so to speak," Jones said. "We're able to operate as usual. Now the airboats are able to traverse this landscape in a safe, operational means."

For Jones, the rainfall is providing some relief after what he described as one of the most financially difficult periods his business has faced.

"This rain has been a tremendous godsend," Jones said. "We've undergone arguably the biggest operational loss, fiscally, that we've ever had due to this year's long drought."