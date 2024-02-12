Florida Department of Education to audit Broward Schools

MIAMI - Once again, Broward Schools is under a microscope.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata alerted board members of an upcoming state audit in a February 1st memo. It's one we obtained through multiple sources.

The Florida Department of Education inspector general will examine the district's handling of the 2014 tax-payer-approved $800 million project to fix schools, called the SMART bond. The state will review 2014 through 2022.

Licata's memo says the audit will look at "intentional or willful actions" to pass the bond "with insufficient or misleading information." It will also examine District employees "responsible for the roofing issues." The memo did not name a target of the investigation, only saying it's not someone the district employs currently. It will also examine the severance packages of three former employees from 2023.

Board member Torey Alston welcomes the close look.

"It's a great tool to determine the current state," shared Alston.

Alston was appointed to the board by Governor Ron DeSantis after a 2022 state grand jury report found mismanagement in the Smart Bond Program. The report outlined cost increases, project delays, and construction issues.

"Most of it, while it has been addressed, there are still some challenges that still carry over from the past," added Alston.

Our independent investigation last September revealed the district spent far fewer dollars on finished repair projects in schools with a higher percentage of low-income kids.

Peter Turso's daughter attends one of those schools originally left behind.

We first met Peter last year outside Crystal Lake Middle, where his daughter goes to school. Here's what he said about the issues today.

"We need to do everything to have a culture of transparency because, ultimately, it's one of the key parts that is going to reinstall the trust in our communities," said Turso.

Turso also serves on the district's audit committee. He looks forward to reviewing the findings.

"I am extremely eager to see what we unearthed," added Turso. And more importantly, I hope that this opens a door towards empowering the audit committee to dig deeper beyond this one investigation."

"If you ask any parent, any community group: Are you 100% satisfied today with Broward County Public Schools, if you find five people to say yes, you'd be a millionaire," said Alston. "Speaks to the challenges."

We did request to speak with Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata about the upcoming audit. - His office declined our interview request but told us Licata will fully cooperate with this audit, which he says should take place in the next few weeks.