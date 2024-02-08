Did your child's school make the list of Broward schools considered under-enrolled?

SUNRISE - Built in the 1970s when Broward County was pushing west, Bair Middle School has seen a lot of changes but one thing is still true students like their school.

"What I like are the teachers - they are so nice," a student said Thursday.

In the beginning, Bair could seat 1,200 students but in recent years the population has dwindled to about 750 students,

It has landed on the list of 67 Broward public schools considered under-enrolled.

Being below 70 percent is one of the factors that will be part of the conversation as Broward Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata figures a way to deal with under-enrollment and increasing costs.

"This is a conversation we should have had five years ago," Licata said this week.

The superintendent toured schools district-wide last fall and is now getting input from the public.

The first of three public meetings was being held at Fort Lauderdale High School on Thursday evening.

The changes under consideration include combining schools, repurposing schools, and leasing or selling land, perhaps for affordable housing. Also, closing schools and changing school boundaries.

Former Pre-K teacher Jacqueline McKinnon is hoping Bair Middle is not on the list.

"It's a neighborhood school, the principal is good. It's a good school," she said.

Here's a list of the under-enrolled schools: