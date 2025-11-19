Florida governor signs death warrant for serial killer as state sets record pace for executions

A death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting a U.S. airman and his girlfriend and later confessed to three other killings is now scheduled to die by lethal injection next month in Florida, under the terms of a death warrant signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has authorized a record number of executions this year. Sixteen of the 43 executions that have taken place so far in the United States happened in Florida alone.

Florida is set to execute Frank Athen Walls, 58, on Dec. 18 at Florida State Prison, according to the death warrant. Walls is the 19th person set for execution in Florida in 2025, with two other inmates scheduled to be put to death before the end of the year.

The next execution, of inmate Richard Barry Randolph, is scheduled for Thursday, while another convicted killer, Mark Allen Geralds, is set to die Dec. 9. Before this week, the state's last execution happened Nov. 13, when inmate Bryan Frederick Jennings was put to death by lethal injection. Jennings had been convicted of raping and killing his neighbor.

In 2025, DeSantis has overseen more executions in a single year than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The previous record was set in 2014 with eight executions.

Walls was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, burglary and theft and sentenced to death in 1988. The Florida Supreme Court later reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial, where Walls was again convicted and sentenced to death in 1992.

According to court records, Walls broke into the Florida Panhandle mobile home of Eglin Air Force Base airman Edward Alger and his girlfriend, Ann Peterson, in July 1987. Walls tied the couple up, but Alger managed to break free and attack Walls. Walls cut Alger's throat and them shot him in the head when the airman continued to fight. Walls then went to attack Peterson and shot her as she struggled.

Walls was arrested the day after the bodies were found when his roommate tipped off police about Walls' odd behavior. During a search of the home, investigators reported finding items from the crime scene, and Walls later admitted to the killings.

After his conviction, DNA evidence linked Walls to the May 1987 rape and murder of Audrey Gygi. Walls pleaded no contest, avoiding another trial and possible death sentence. Walls also admitted responsibility for the killings of Tommie Lou Whiddon in March 1985 and Cynthia Sue Condra in September 1986 as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Attorneys for Walls are expected to file appeals to the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Florida is among 11 states across the U.S. where executions have happened since the start of 2025, but it leads the way in terms of the number of procedures carried out by a significant margin. After Florida, Alabama, Texas and South Carolina have carried out the second-highest shares of executions this year, with five each. DeSantis' flurry of death warrants substantially contributed to the fact that, nationwide, this is the busiest year for the death penalty in this country in more than a decade.