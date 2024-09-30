Miami-Dade, Broward sending out Vote-by-Mail ballots this week

MIAMI - Miami-Dade and Broward's election departments are sending out thousands of Vote-by-Mail ballots beginning this week ahead of the 2024 Florida general election.

To receive a ballot, you must be registered to vote. Those not registered must do so by Oct. 7, 2024. Register to vote here.

Voters who want to vote by mail need to request a ballot by Oct. 24, 2024. In Broward, you can request a ballot here, and in Miami-Dade here.

Once a request is received, the county's election department will get the correct ballot for the voter, put it into an envelope, and then mail it through the post office.

Voters who have already put in a request for a Vote-by-Mail ballot will see them arrive in the next couple of days.

Voters are urged to fill out their ballots and return them as soon as possible. If a ballot is not at the county's election headquarters on election day, it won't count - not even if it's postmarked.

In Miami-Dade, approximately 260,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots will be taken to the post office on Monday. In Broward, Vote-by-Mail ballots will begin going out on Tuesday. Approximately 230,000 will be sent on the first day

In Florida, there are three options to cast a vote. You can vote by mail, you can early vote, or you can vote at your precinct on election day.

Early voting for the general election will be held from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A general election sample ballot for Miami-Dade can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Broward can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Monroe can be found here.

Election day is Nov. 5, 2024.