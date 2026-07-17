South Florida woman arrested over a year after police say she drove into crosswalk, purposefully hitting 2 people

A woman was arrested Thursday after police say she tried to run over a man and woman with her car at a Florida City intersection last May.

Tangela Wright, 51, is facing two counts of attempted murder after police say she purposefully hit a man and woman with her car. CBS News Miami

According to arrest reports, Tangela Wright, 51, was driving westbound on Davis Parkway and attempted to make a left turn onto Northwest 6th Avenue on May 9, 2025 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

At the same time, according to the report, a man and woman were crossing the street within a marked crosswalk. As Wright entered the intersection, the report said she accelerated, drove into the oncoming traffic lanes, and struck the male victim inside the crosswalk.

As a result of the impact, the man was thrown into the air before he landed on the roadway. He was airlifted by emergency personnel to a nearby trauma center due to the severity of his injuries, the report said.

Medical personnel confirmed that he suffered multiple fractured ribs and a neck injury as a direct result of the crash.

The report said that on July 2, the investigator reviewed surveillance footage from the city's pole-mounted camera system. The footage showed that Wright only made a minimal stop at the stop sign before she accelerated heavily into the intersection while the victims were crossing.

After the evidence was collected, the report said that both victims provided sworn written statements to police. The female victim said that she knew Wright and had a history of personal conflict. She also testified that Wright and her were involved in many physical altercations before where Wright attempted to fight her.

The female victim also stated to police that after the crash, Wright admitted to her that she was trying to hit the female victim, and not the male one.

Wright was then called Thursday by the Florida City Police Department investigator to go to the station to give a statement. However, the report notes that her account of what happened was inconsistent with what was captured on the surveillance footage from the city.

She was then arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK), where she faces two felony charges of attempted murder, one causing injury.