Hundreds of cars line up for free Thanksgiving turkeys, groceries at Florida City church

Hundreds of cars lined up outside Covenant Missionary Baptist Church on Friday as local families received free turkeys and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving, offering relief to households struggling with rising living expenses.

The food distribution was organized by Florida City, Miami-Dade County, and Farm Share. Approximately 20 volunteers worked to load vehicles with turkeys and holiday side dishes.

Demand was high, causing vehicles to back up far beyond the church parking lot.

"The line starts all the way from Sixth Avenue and goes down to David's Parkway, and it circles itself around the back of the church and into the parking lot," Florida City Mayor Charlotte Thompson said.

For many families in the area, the event provided essential aid at a time when everyday expenses continue to strain household budgets.

Javier Ramirez, one of the residents waiting in line, said inflation and fuel costs have made it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

"We used to spend less on food," Ramirez said in Spanish. "What you earn doesn't go far enough anymore. Gas, all of that. Things are pretty tough financially".

His concerns reflect broader economic trends, as federal data released this week showed nationwide grocery prices rose 0.4% from September to October.

Another recipient noted that her family struggles to keep up with utility bills despite multiple household members working daily.

"The electricity is so high, the water is so high," she said. "Everyone in my house tries to work every single day, and not always do you have the amount that you need to get paid your bills, but this helps us a lot".

For others, receiving the food eliminated holiday meal worries.

"To be honest, it was going to be a struggle, but now we know that Thanksgiving is going to be great," one resident said.

Ramirez added that the groceries provided much-needed flexibility in his household budget.

Organizers are scheduled to host the next Monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Dec. 4.