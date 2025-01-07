Florida City residents plead for justice after gun violence claims the lives of young children

FLORIDA CITY - Volunteers went door to door Tuesday afternoon in Florida City, not to sell anything, but to seek answers about the gun violence gripping their community.

The family of 13-year-old Johvan "Woodah" Taylor is pleading for justice after the teen was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening while eating on his father's porch. CBS News Miami

Antavious Scott CBS News Miami

"We have seen an abnormal amount of shootings in a very short amount of time," said State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, who represents District 117.

On Saturday night, 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot and killed near NW 13th Street and 6th Avenue. Just two months earlier, 9-year-old Antavious Scott was fatally shot while playing outside on the 800 block of Lucy Street, only a short distance away.

No arrests have been made in either case, leaving neighbors living in fear.

"It's kind of crazy," said resident Maria Vidal. "Back in my day, I could play outside, and it wasn't a big deal. Now I don't even want my kids outside. My daughter is 13, and my son is 9, so it's really disheartening to hear about these things happening so close to home."

On Tuesday, community leaders and gun violence awareness advocates canvassed the area, hoping to gather information and leads that could help solve the cases.

"Here we are on the 6th day of the new year, and we've already lost a child," said Romania Dukes, founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice.

"When is enough going to be enough for our community to stand up? Our community has to stand up - that's how we receive our justice."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.



