How to check your Florida voter status and register online or in person before the deadline

Monday is the last day for Floridians to register to vote in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and voters can register online or in person before the deadline.

Florida's voter registration deadline for the 2026 general election is Monday, Oct. 5, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Florida requires people to register at least 29 days before an election.

People who are already registered can also use the state's online voter information lookup to make sure their registration is active and their information is correct. The state lookup requires voters to enter their first name, last name and date of birth as they appear on their registration record.

Check your Florida voter registration status, click here.

How to register to vote online in Florida

Florida residents can register online through RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. The system can be used to submit a new voter registration application or update an existing registration.

Register to vote online in Florida, click here.

To complete an online registration, voters need the last four digits of their Social Security number as well as the identification number and issue date from a Florida driver's license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Online applications can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. this Monday, according to state election guidance. Applications submitted after the registration deadline will be processed for the next election.

Voters should also keep in mind that submitting an application online does not immediately mean the registration has been finalized. The local Supervisor of Elections reviews the application before it is accepted.

How to register to vote in person in Florida

Floridians can also register in person Monday through their county Supervisor of Elections office. Because hours can vary by county, voters planning to register in person should check with their local elections office for its hours and registration locations.

Find your Florida county Supervisor of Elections, click here.

Paper voter registration applications are also available at county Supervisor of Elections offices, local libraries and certain other voter registration agencies. Floridians can also register through tax collector offices that issue Florida driver's licenses or state identification cards.

Voters using a paper application should provide their Florida driver's license or state identification number if they have one. If they do not have either, they can provide the last four digits of their Social Security number. People who have not been issued any of those numbers can indicate that on the application.

Paper applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 5 to meet the deadline.

Florida does not offer same-day voter registration, meaning someone who misses Monday's deadline cannot register at the polls on Election Day.

Who can register to vote in Florida?

To register in Florida, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident and at least 18 years old by the time they vote. Florida also allows people to preregister beginning at age 16.

A person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting must have had those rights restored. People convicted of felonies must also have their voting rights restored before they are eligible to register.

How to make sure you're registered

The Florida Division of Elections recommends using its Voter Information Lookup to check registration and party status. Voters who cannot find their information should contact their county Supervisor of Elections.

New registrations and updates may not appear immediately in the state's online system. The state says a Supervisor of Elections office must process an application no later than 13 days after receiving it, and it can take another one to two business days for the information to appear online.

Voters looking for their polling place, sample ballot or vote-by-mail ballot status should check their county Supervisor of Elections website.

Anyone who needs assistance can call Florida's Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739. The hotline is available in English and Spanish and has extended hours on the voter registration deadline and Election Day.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election must be offered statewide from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, although counties may offer additional early voting days beginning Oct. 19 and on Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.