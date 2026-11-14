Florida man accused of mailing peanut butter-covered card to woman with deadly allergy, police say

A South Florida man was arrested after police said he deliberately mailed a greeting card smeared with peanut butter to a woman with a severe peanut allergy, allegedly putting her life at risk.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare, 68, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and culpable negligence exposing another person to harm, according to a Plantation Police Department probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said Cancellare knew the woman personally, was well aware of her potentially life-threatening allergy and intentionally exposed her to peanut butter. The affidavit indicates that the alleged motive involved a contentious divorce between Cancellare and his wife, with the alleged victim being a longtime acquaintance of Cancellare, not his spouse.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare. BSO

The incident happened Aug. 14, 2025, when the woman returned home from work and noticed a blue envelope in her driveway, according to arrest documents.

The envelope appeared greasy and had unfamiliar handwriting. It was addressed to her using an address associated with her previous residence.

When she opened it, she discovered a greeting card containing a brown substance spread across the inside. She immediately recognized the substance as peanut butter, dropped the envelope, called for help and ran inside to wash her hands.

The woman told investigators she developed hives on both arms and experienced a tingling sensation that lasted approximately six hours.

According to the affidavit, the woman's severe peanut allergy had been documented in a previous police report in May 2017. Investigators also reviewed medical records detailing the seriousness of her condition.

The woman told police that even touching peanuts or encountering airborne peanut particles could trigger a dangerous allergic reaction. She said exposure could affect her breathing and potentially kill her without immediate medical intervention.

How investigators traced the envelope to Cancellare

Plantation police contacted a U.S. postal inspector, who helped trace two Forever stamps attached to the envelope to a self-service kiosk at the Davie Post Office on South University Drive.

According to the affidavit, investigators used a 15-digit code printed on the stamps to identify the machine and transaction used to purchase them.

The stamps had been purchased Aug. 8, 2025, using a Visa card, police said. The kiosk also photographed the person purchasing the stamps, providing investigators with an image they later used to identify a suspect.

Police said the Visa card used in the transaction belonged to Cancellare.

The stamps were subsequently processed through a Miami postal facility on Aug. 13, one day before the woman discovered the envelope.

When investigators showed the woman the photograph captured at the kiosk, she immediately identified the man as Cancellare, according to the affidavit.

Several other people who knew Cancellare personally also identified him in the photograph, including an acquaintance who had played in a band with him.

Police say suspect knew about woman's severe peanut allergy

Investigators said Cancellare and the woman had known each other for more than 20 years and spent time together with their spouses in social settings.

According to the affidavit, Cancellare was familiar with the woman's severe allergy because she frequently had to take precautions when dining at restaurants or attending gatherings.

Witnesses told investigators that Cancellare had personally observed those precautions and understood the potentially deadly consequences of exposing her to peanuts.

The affidavit also describes tensions involving Cancellare's divorce and mutual acquaintances. According to investigators, Cancellare had made several remarks to friends expressing a desire to harm people connected to the situation.

Police said Cancellare drove to a U.S. post office in a different city from where he lived and wore sunglasses inside the business in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity. Investigators also alleged that he used a fictitious name and return address on the envelope.

Detectives concluded that Cancellare deliberately mailed the peanut butter-covered greeting card knowing the substance could cause serious injury or death to the woman.

According to the affidavit, investigators believe he intended to cause death or serious bodily injury by exposing her to the allergen.

Cancellare arrested more than a year after incident

The investigation continued into 2026, with detectives obtaining witness statements and medical records documenting the woman's allergy.

On Nov. 13, Plantation police contacted Cancellare at his home and arrested him.

He was taken to HCA Florida Westside Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail for booking, according to the arrest report.

Cancellare faces one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of culpable negligence exposing another person to harm.