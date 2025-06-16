Watch CBS News
Mysterious object found by children on Florida beach was a World War II-era bomb, authorities say

A mysterious object recently discovered by children on a Southwest Florida beach turned out to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb, authorities confirmed over the weekend — a discovery that stunned local residents.

The children were playing near the Gulf View condos in Englewood Beach on June 11 when they initially came across the device, mistaking the barnacle-covered object for a scuba tank, according to WBBH. It wasn't until Saturday that Charlotte County deputies confirmed the item was a suspected air drop bomb dating back to World War II.

"I was shivering when I heard it was a bomb," said Maci Martinez, one of the children who had taken photos and touched the object before its identification.

CBS affiliate WINK reported that the Lee County and Sarasota County bomb squads coordinated with deputies to ensure the safe removal of the device. For safety reasons, officials did not reveal the exact location where the bomb was found and urged the public to avoid the area while the situation was being resolved.

On Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office evacuated the area and roped off roughly 100 feet of beachfront, according to WBBH. The Sarasota Bomb Squad and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa were dispatched to the scene. 

Officials determined the bomb was inactive and safely removed it from the area.

"You just never know what will wash up," said Linda Powers, a local resident who witnessed the commotion. "It's always a day at the beach."

