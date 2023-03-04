Florida alimony revamp re-emerges for 2023 legislative session

TALLAHASSEE - After Gov. Ron DeSantis last year vetoed a bill that would have overhauled Florida's alimony laws, a Senate Republican wants to address the issue again during the 2023 legislative session.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a bill (SB 1416) on Thursday that seeks to make a series of changes in alimony laws.

For example, it would link what are known as "durational" alimony awards to the lengths of marriages.

Also, it would create a process that could reduce or eliminate alimony awards when the people paying alimony are ready to retire.

Proposed alimony bills have long been controversial.

DeSantis' veto last year came after former Gov. Rick Scott vetoed two alimony bills.

The 2023 session will start Tuesday.