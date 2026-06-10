Florida AG James Uthmeier reports growing net worth as he prepares first statewide campaign

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reported a net worth of about $1.27 million ahead of his first campaign to remain in office, according to newly filed financial disclosure records.

Uthmeier, who was appointed attorney general by Ron DeSantis in February 2025, listed a net worth of $1.27 million as of June 8. That marked an increase from the $1.14 million net worth he reported as of July 1, 2025.

The disclosure comes as Uthmeier prepares to seek election to a full term.

Florida elected officials are required to file annual statements detailing their income, assets and liabilities by July 1, though late-filing penalties do not begin until Sept. 1. Candidates seeking statewide office must also complete the disclosures as part of the qualification process for the August primary and November general election ballots.

According to the filing, Uthmeier earned $140,000 from his position as attorney general. He also reported receiving $68,788 as a part-time adjunct professor at the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law, where he teaches a course on federalism and the separation of powers. The position reportedly pays $100,000 annually, though Uthmeier began teaching during the calendar year.

The report also showed Uthmeier collected $18,000 in rental income from a Plaza Tower condominium in Tallahassee appraised at $424,000. The condo was rented to Chase Tramont, a Republican lawmaker from Port Orange.

Among his other major assets, Uthmeier listed a Tallahassee home appraised at $572,000 and stock holdings in companies including ConocoPhillips, The Home Depot, The St. Joe Company, Lamar Advertising, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, AT&T, Tesla, Exxon Mobil and Atlanta Braves Holdings, which indirectly owns the Atlanta Braves and the mixed-use development known as The Battery Atlanta.

Uthmeier reported liabilities that included a $334,792 mortgage on his primary residence, a $221,571 mortgage on the Plaza Tower condominium and a $27,200 auto loan.