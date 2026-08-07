When are the 2026 Florida primary elections? Dates, deadlines and times to know to cast your vote

Voting in Florida's 2026 primary election is currently underway, with voters choosing party nominees and candidates for federal, state and local offices ahead of the November general election.

Florida's primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Because Florida has a closed primary system, voters registered with a political party generally may only vote in that party's primary. However, all registered voters can participate in nonpartisan races, such as many judicial and school board contests, regardless of party affiliation.

Here are the key dates to know:

Key dates, deadlines and times for Florida's primary election

Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 20, 2026

July 20, 2026 Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot: Aug. 6, 2026 (by 5 p.m.)

Aug. 6, 2026 (by 5 p.m.) Mandatory early voting period: Aug. 8-15, 2026 (some counties, like Miami-Dade and Monroe, offer additional early voting days starting Aug. 3, 2026)

Aug. 8-15, 2026 (some counties, like Miami-Dade and Monroe, offer additional early voting days starting Aug. 3, 2026) Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2026

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2026 Vote-by-mail ballots must be received: By 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted

November general election: Nov. 3, 2026

The general election will decide who wins Florida's statewide offices, including governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner, along with races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the Florida Legislature, judicial offices and many county and municipal positions.

Candidates who advance from the primary, along with qualified independent and minor-party candidates, will appear on the November ballot.

Key dates and times to know for the 2026 Midterm Elections

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2026

Oct. 5, 2026 Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 22, 2026 (by 5 p.m.)

Oct. 22, 2026 (by 5 p.m.) Mandatory early voting period: Oct. 24-31, 2026 (counties may offer additional early voting days)

Oct. 24-31, 2026 (counties may offer additional early voting days) Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026 Vote-by-mail ballots must be received: By 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted

For more information, you can visit the Florida Division of Elections website.