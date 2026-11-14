Flo Rida-backed Thanksgiving giveaway feeds hundreds of Miami Gardens families

Hundreds of families gathered in Miami Gardens on Saturday to receive free turkeys and holiday groceries as part of an annual Thanksgiving giveaway supported by South Florida rapper Flo Rida.

The Annual Thanksgiving Appreciation Day took place at Studio 183, located at 230 NW 183rd Street, bringing together Strong Arm, IMG Unite, and community partners to help families prepare for the upcoming holiday.

Although Flo Rida was unable to attend due to the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop, the event proceeded as planned, with families coming out to receive food assistance.

Organizers said 225 boxes of Thanksgiving groceries were prepared, each containing a 12-pound turkey and traditional holiday sides, with enough food to feed a family of 10.

For Miami Gardens resident Immaculee Jean-Pierre, the giveaway provided some relief ahead of the holiday.

"I feel very good, very happy, and very grateful for the turkey I was given today," Jean-Pierre said in Spanish.

The annual initiative aims to ease the financial burden of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, particularly for families struggling to make ends meet.

Reginald Mathis, one of the event organizers, said the giveaway continues to bring community partners together year after year.

"Each box feeds a family of 10. They have a 12-pound turkey with all the fixings," Mathis said. "With all the partners that come in, it's seamless. Everyone loves this event every year."

While Flo Rida could not attend Saturday's event, organizers said giving back to the community where he grew up remains an important part of the initiative.

Freezy Prince, another event organizer, spoke about his personal connection to the neighborhood and the importance of setting an example for younger generations.

"Flo grew up down the street on 37th Avenue apartments. I grew up on 42nd Avenue, so it's a great feeling to come out here and show the next generation how to pay it forward," Prince said.

For Jean-Pierre, a mother of two, the groceries mean one less holiday expense to worry about and an opportunity to share a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones.

"I'm going to celebrate at home with my children, my husband, and another family. I'm going to share with them," she said in Spanish.

As Thanksgiving approaches, organizers hope the annual giveaway will continue making a difference for South Florida families, helping them celebrate the holiday with food on the table.