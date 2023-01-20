Five hospitalized after car slams into Opa-locka building
MIAMI - Five people required hospitalization Friday afternoon after the vehicle they were in crashed into a building.
It happened near NW 135 Street & NW 22 Avenue in Opa-locka.
Authorities said all five patients were transported to local hospitals.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a 4-door black sedan with heavy damage.
It is not known at this time what may have caused the crash or the condition of those involved.
No other injuries were reported.
