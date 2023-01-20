Watch CBS News
Five hospitalized after car slams into Opa-locka building

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Five people required hospitalization Friday afternoon after the vehicle they were in crashed into a building. 

It happened near NW 135 Street & NW 22 Avenue in Opa-locka. 

Authorities said all five patients were transported to local hospitals. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed a 4-door black sedan with heavy damage. 

It is not known at this time what may have caused the crash or the condition of those involved. 

No other injuries were reported. 

CBS Miami Team
First published on January 20, 2023 / 4:56 PM

