FIU students hold walkout, join national protest against guns

MIAMI - Students at Florida International University joined a national protest against guns by participating in a walkout at noon Wednesday.

Students were holding signs and chanting against guns during the protest organized by Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action.

Students Demand Action is an organization self-described as, "Young activists committed to ending gun violence in our communities," while Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of "Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence."

More than 200 educational institutions were expected to participate in Wednesday's walkout with the goal to send a clear message to lawmakers and demand they take action to save lives.

In an unrelated move, FIU said they have added the following apps to its list of prohibited technologies list:

• Kaspersky

• VKontakte

• Tencent QQ

• TikTok

• WeChat

FIU officials said these apps would no longer work on personal devices while using the university's network.

The college mentioned the measures were being taken to protect students and the university against cyber threats.