Miami Lakes bank teller admitted to altering money orders, stealing over $18,000 from customer accounts, police say

A Miami Lakes bank teller was arrested Monday after investigators said that he stole nearly $19,000 from the bank and customers over a period of weeks.

Jonathan Escobar Miami-Dade Corrections

Jonathan Escobar, 36, faces charges of third-degree grand theft and organized fraud of $20,000 or less, according to his arrest report.

Escobar had been working as a teller at the First Horizon branch at 5901 Miami Lakes Drive since June 22, the report states.

Last Friday, bank personnel conducted an audit of his cash drawer and found approximately $7,657.80 missing, according to the report.

A further audit revealed that Escobar also cashed 11 Western Union money orders, each with a face value of $10, against accounts belonging to unsuspecting customers, collecting $1,000 for each, the affidavit states. That brought the total alleged loss to the bank to approximately $18,657.80.

On Monday, Escobar returned to the branch carrying a folder when bank staff asked him to meet with human resources and a bank investigator for an interview. Before the meeting, investigators say they found six additional money orders on him, each with the same face value of $10.

According to the report, Escobar admitted during the interview to cashing the altered money orders against the accounts and removing the money from his cash drawer for personal gain. He also admitted to falsely reporting that his drawer balanced so no one would suspect the theft, according to investigators.

Investigators were able to note available surveillance footage as evidence of Escobar's theft.

They then interviewed Escobar separately. He was read his Miranda rights and invoked them, the affidavit states.

Escobar was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The affidavit indicates he was held for a bond hearing.