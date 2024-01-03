Firefighters battle fire at Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches

MIAMI - Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches.

The large home is located in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court.

Images from Chopper 4 showed firefighters on the roof of the mansion, making holes on the roof to better fight the blaze.

Heavy black and white smoke was spewing from the mansion as neighbors began to gather outside.

Several fire engines and crews were at the scene of the fire.

It is not clear what may have started the blaze. Hill, who was at Dolphins practice at the time, left and headed home.

The Dolphins said everyone was safe and out of the house.

Images from Chopper 4 showed Hill standing in the driveway of his home, along with family members. He was wearing a leg brace that reached up to his left knee.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the blaze. Investigators will look into the cause of the fire.

Hill's mansion was built in 2007. It has 9,326 sqft of indoor living space on a 2.28 acres plot, according to property records.

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins for the start of the 2022 season and agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening for a chance to win the AFC East and start playoffs at home.