Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches.

Firefighters investigate blaze at Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On