Abandoned house fire in Hollywood slows down traffic on I-95

MIAMI - It took two fire engines to contain a blaze at an abandoned Hollywood house on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire, which could be seen for miles, slowed traffic on the northbound lanes of I-95.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at a vacant house in the 2900 block of Wiley Street.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the fire being put out.

No word on what may have started the blaze.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries had been reported.