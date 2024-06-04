Abandoned house fire in Hollywood slows down traffic on I-95
MIAMI - It took two fire engines to contain a blaze at an abandoned Hollywood house on Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke from the fire, which could be seen for miles, slowed traffic on the northbound lanes of I-95.
It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at a vacant house in the 2900 block of Wiley Street.
Images from Chopper 4 showed the fire being put out.
No word on what may have started the blaze.
Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries had been reported.