Abandoned house fire in Hollywood slows down traffic on I-95

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It took two fire engines to contain a blaze at an abandoned Hollywood house on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire, which could be seen for miles, slowed traffic on the northbound lanes of I-95.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at a vacant house in the 2900 block of Wiley Street. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed the fire being put out. 

No word on what may have started the blaze.   

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire. 

No injuries had been reported. 

First published on June 4, 2024 / 4:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

