Fire at North Lauderdale home leaves 2 people, including 3-year-old girl, with critical injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Investigators were searching for the cause of an overnight blaze at a North Lauderdale home that left two people, including a 3-year-old girl, in critical condition, authorities said.

Crews on the scene of a house fire at a North Lauderdale home. CBS News Miami

Firefighters were called to a home in the 8100 block of SW 11th Street around 1 a.m. When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews found four people, a 34-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

The victims were all rushed to Broward General Hospital for treatment, where the woman and girl were listed in critical condition, officials said.

Officials did not immediately identify the victim or provide details about their relationships.

The state fire marshal is investigating the blaze to determine how it started.