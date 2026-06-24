Miami's FIFA Fan Fest closed at capacity with thousands of fans gathering for the Scotland vs Brazil match

The Tartan Army may have taken over the streets of South Florida, but they weren't the only fans making their presence felt ahead of Scotland's World Cup showdown against Brazil.

Thousands of soccer fans from around the world gathered at FIFA Fan Fest to watch the highly anticipated match, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with flags, chants, and national pride.

For many, Fan Fest offered the next best thing to being inside the stadium.

"Well, I don't have tickets. They are too expensive," said Moises Castillo, a Colombian fan rooting for Brazil. "But I really want to live the experience here with the Brazil team and with all the Scottish people. Did you see they have cones on their heads?"

The Scottish supporters, known worldwide as the Tartan Army, have become a major attraction throughout South Florida during the tournament.

"We don't take ourselves too seriously," said Scottish fan Richard Mathie.

Fans from across Scotland traveled thousands of miles to watch their national team compete in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lesley Mathie. "We're never going to get this opportunity again, so we dragged the kids along with us and we're rooting for our country."

Another supporter added, "It could be the last time for years for us. We're here, so we've just got to go for it."

While supporters traded chants and celebrated together throughout the day, they also shared their predictions for the match.

"Confident to get a draw at least, maybe a win. You never know," said Scotland supporter Harris.

Castillo had a much different prediction.

"I hope they win. Three-nil, four-nil, whatever," he said of Brazil.

Despite South Florida's summer heat, thousands packed the free event to soak in the excitement of the World Cup.

"We have five of those, they have nothing — and that's okay," one Brazil supporter said while referencing the country's five World Cup titles. "This is going to be the sixth. More than anyone. That's it."

Many fans said the Fan Fest atmosphere gave them a chance to experience the energy and excitement of the World Cup without paying the high price of a match ticket.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Fan Fest reached capacity, and Miami Police posted on X that they had to close it down. Other venues they recommend to watch the game include Amerant Arena in Sunrise, LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, and Pocket Park in Doral.