Teacher in Plantation accused of sexual acts with 14-year-old boy

PLANTATION - A 35-year-old female teacher at Sawgrass Adventist School, a private school in Plantation, was arrested and is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with a 14-year-old boy, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Candace Allison Brown, of Weston, is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim less than 16 years old and one count each of lewd and lascivious conduct and transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device.

She turned herself in to the Broward County Main Jail on Friday.

Candace Allison Brown, of Weston, is a teacher at Sawgrass Adventist School, a private school in Plantation. Sawgrass Adventist School,

Brown, while a teacher at the private school operated by Seventh-day Adventist Church, engaged in lewd and lascivious acts with the student, BSO said. The victim told detectives the acts took place in Deerfield Beach this summer.

According to the arrest report, the incidents were between June 1 and June 30, and it included sexual contact, transmitting to the victim video of herself performing a sexual act on herself and kissing.

The school is for students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Brown has worked at Sawgrass Adventist School since 2016 and is a middle school teacher in math and history, according to the school's website.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arielle Dickey at 954-321-4256. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS(8477) from any cellphone in the United States.