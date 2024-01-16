Federal Highway at Kinney Tunnel closed for rest of the week

FORT LAUDERDALE - If your daily travels take you through the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel on US 1/Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, you're going to need a "Plan B" for the next few days.

The state's Department of Transportation closed Federal Highway, between SE 2nd Street and SE 7th Street including the tunnel, on Tuesday morning. The stretch will remain closed through 5 p.m. Saturday, January 20th.

"The closure is part of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Improvements projects and FDOT crews will be working on north ventilation building fan replacement operations, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) conduit operations, concrete pole installation operations, and wire pulling operations," according to a statement from the transportation department.

During the closure, drivers on northbound Federal Highway will be detoured via SE 7th Street, SE 3rd Avenue, and Broward Boulevard. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Broward Boulevard, SE 3rd Avenue, and Davie Boulevard. There are signs in place to help drivers figure it out.