Florida woman returned to U.S. after fleeing to Jamaica for alleged role in $32 million COVID-19 fraud scheme

A Florida woman who fled to Jamaica for her alleged role in a $32 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States to face federal charges, according to information provided by the United States Department of Justice.

Elaine Escoe, 41, was returned to the Southern District of Florida on Saturday after Jamaican police captured her with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

She had been living under a fake identity, "Harley Newman," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

According to the DOJ, Escoe was indicted in 2025 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

After a federal arrest warrant was issued in May 2025, Escoe failed to appear for a court date and fled to Jamaica, the DOJ said.

Elaine Escoe captured fewer than two months after being added to FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List

She was on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List, a list created on June 4. She was added to it on June 8 and was captured less than two months later.

According to court records, Escoe and her co-conspirators submitted fraudulent applications seeking more than $32 million in Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds.

The applications falsely represented the existence, payroll, revenue and operations of purported businesses to qualify for and maximize federal relief funding. To support the fraudulent applications, the conspirators created fake tax documents, fabricated bank records and other false financial records, court records show.

Some applications were submitted on behalf of businesses controlled by the conspirators. Others were submitted for third parties in exchange for kickbacks, sometimes as much as 50% of the loan proceeds.

"Elaine Escoe allegedly helped orchestrate a sprawling scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $32 million from programs created to keep American businesses and workers afloat during the pandemic," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "After being charged, she failed to appear in court and fled to Jamaica. Defendants cannot escape accountability simply by leaving the country."

Elaine Escoe was last person charged in the scheme, DOJ says

Escoe is the last remaining defendant charged in the scheme. Following a December 2025 trial, Alfred Davis, Cher Davis and Latoya Clark were convicted by a federal jury. James McGhow and Gino Jourdan previously pleaded guilty.

Alfred Davis received the longest sentence – 235 months in prison. Cher Davis was sentenced to 87 months, Clark to 70 months, Jourdan to 46 months and McGhow to 42 months.

Her return was a coordinated effort involving the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, the Jamaican Constabulary Force and the JCF Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team.

FBI Miami's West Palm Beach Resident Agency is investigating the case, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations Miami and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

Escoe's case is now pending in the Southern District of Florida.