Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing during Connecticut show at age 56

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage in Connecticut Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage in Connecticut 00:36

Rapper Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop, has died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut. He was 56 years old, his booking agency said.

The rapper was performing at Hamden Town Center Park on Friday when he experienced a medical emergency, according to Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, Garrett said.

A video from the concert showed Scoop hyping up the crowd at Hamden's Green and Gold Party just moments before the collapse. After he collapsed, another performer could be seen leading the crowd in prayer as a group of people huddled around the rear of the stage.

Fatman Scoop at Rod Laver Arena on November 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Rahim / WireImage

Scoop's tour manager Birch Michael confirmed the rapper's death on social media. He did not provide any information about what caused Scoop's collapse or death.

"I am honestly lost for words," Michael posted early Saturday morning. " You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today."

The rapper's booking agency, MN25, also confirmed his death in a statement. A spokesperson for MN2S memorialized the New York native as a "beloved figure in the music world" whose "iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry."

His family honored him in an emotional post on social media, remembering Scoop as a "father, uncle and friend" as well as a "world-class performer.

"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage," the Freeman family wrote.

Missy Elliott, who Scoop performed alongside in her 2005 single "Lose Control," also paid tribute to the rapper.

"Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time," she wrote on social media. "Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten."

Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time🙏🏾 Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten..🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/e4R9Z3inKd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 31, 2024

Scoop also provided guest vocals for Mariah Carey's "It's Like That" and was best known for his 1999 hit single "Be Faithful." In addition to his rap career, he was a hype man and radio personality. He was scheduled to perform at Reminisce, a British music festival, later this year. Festival organizers said on social media that they are "heartbroken" by his loss.

"Rest easy, our friend," organizers wrote. "You will forever remain in our hearts."

Editor's note: This article has been updated. Scoop was 56 when he died, according to his booking agency, MN25.