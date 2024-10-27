Watch CBS News
Fatal wreck closes southbound lanes on Palmetto Expressway

By Nadirah Sabir, Teri Hornstein

WEST MIAMI – A fatal wreck on the Palmetto Expressway early Sunday morning has shut down all southbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say someone has died.

The southbound lanes are closed at SW 8th Street.

A sedan could be seen on the roadway with a smashed window.

Emergency crews are also on the scene.

Dispatch tells CBS News Miami that troopers are diverting traffic at the Dolphin Expressway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Stay with CBS News Miami for updates on when the roadway will reopen. 

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

