Fatal wreck closes southbound lanes on Palmetto Expressway

WEST MIAMI – A fatal wreck on the Palmetto Expressway early Sunday morning has shut down all southbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say someone has died.

The southbound lanes are closed at SW 8th Street.

A sedan could be seen on the roadway with a smashed window.

Emergency crews are also on the scene.

Dispatch tells CBS News Miami that troopers are diverting traffic at the Dolphin Expressway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Stay with CBS News Miami for updates on when the roadway will reopen.