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1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on Sunrise Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike, authorities say

By
Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois returned to CBS News Miami in November 2022 as Executive Producer Impacting Communities (EPIC), helping tell stories that reflect South Florida's diverse cultural communities.
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Tania Francois

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One man was killed and another was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle crash late Saturday afternoon that shut down all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Sunrise Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

Plantation police told CBS News Miami that two men were riding a motorcycle when the driver lost control. Investigators said no other vehicles were involved.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Northwest 47th Avenue.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle came to rest approximately 100 yards from where the man's body remained.

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CBS News Miami

Authorities have not released the man's identity or provided information about the condition of the second man, who was taken to a hospital.

Drivers traveling through the area Saturday evening were urged to use alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

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