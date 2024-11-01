Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down Palmetto Expressway

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A fatal motorcycle accident brought traffic to a standstill on the Palmetto Expressway Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. in NW 103 Street, where authorities said a motorcyclist lost control and fell onto the roadway.

The rider, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center but died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Four expressway lanes were temporarily closed as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a preliminary investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.