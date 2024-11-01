Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - A fatal motorcycle accident brought traffic to a standstill on the Palmetto Expressway Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. in NW 103 Street, where authorities said a motorcyclist lost control and fell onto the roadway.

The rider, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center but died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Four expressway lanes were temporarily closed as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a preliminary investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.