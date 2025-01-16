Lauderhill apartment complex fatal shooting under investigation

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Lauderhill police said it happened at around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of NW 56th Avene.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a "male" suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and police have not identified any suspects.

Investigators from the department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).