Watch CBS News
Local News

Lauderhill apartment complex fatal shooting under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Lauderhill police said it happened at around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of NW 56th Avene.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a "male" suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and police have not identified any suspects.

Investigators from the department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.